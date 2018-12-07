Show More Results
Google brings Smart Reply to Hangouts Chat

The feature uses machine learning to propose relevant responses.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago in Internet
Google

Google is incorporating its Smart Reply feature into Hangouts Chat, giving users up to three reply options that they can quickly select, edit and send. The company said the feature is backed by machine learning similar to what's behind Gmail's Smart Reply, adding that the move is part of its larger effort to bring these sorts of tools to all of G Suite. Google announced earlier this year that it planned to bring the feature to more chat apps.

Smart Reply is rolling out to Hangouts Chat users over the next couple of days. It's currently only available in English.

