Google brings Smart Reply to Hangouts Chat

Google is incorporating its Smart Reply feature into Hangouts Chat, giving users up to three reply options that they can quickly select, edit and send. The company said the feature is backed by machine learning similar to what's behind Gmail's Smart Reply, adding that the move is part of its larger effort to bring these sorts of tools to all of G Suite. Google announced earlier this year that it planned to bring the feature to more chat apps.
Today, we're bringing Smart Reply to Hangouts Chat. See how we're using #ML to help users reply to messages even quicker. https://t.co/FdOuFqsdga pic.twitter.com/6etx8l2Iw2— G Suite (@gsuite) December 6, 2018
Smart Reply is rolling out to Hangouts Chat users over the next couple of days. It's currently only available in English.