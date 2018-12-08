'Anthem' demo will be open to everyone on February 1st

This isn't the same as Destiny's public alpha and beta releases, which were as much about ironing out pre-launch bugs as anything else. However, it does serve a similar purpose in acclimating gamers to a shared-world shooter. BioWare needs a healthy player base if Anthem is going to fulfill its promise of a social gaming experience, and that means attracting as many people as possible -- particularly those who'd otherwise never have considered playing in the first place.