StarVR puts its developer headsets on hold amid financial woes

It's not clear when StarVR might resume the program, assuming the issues are only temporary. Acer owns roughly two thirds of the company, so it's not in immediate peril.

This won't be good news if you're a fan of public VR experiences, though. StarVR has been making a concerted push for VR in arcades, museums and the workplace. With the developer program freeze, it's possible you might not get to use one of its advanced headsets (which include wide fields of view and eye tracking) for a while longer.