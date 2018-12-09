Twitter's Jack Dorsey promotes Myanmar despite genocide reports

As the New York Times' Liam Stack noted, the issue isn't just that Dorsey completely sidestepped the Myanmar government's actions -- it's that he did so despite social networking (mainly Facebook) playing an instrumental role in fostering massacres and other crimes.

We've asked Twitter for comment. However, it's reasonable to presume that Dorsey's Myanmar endorsement won't help Twitter persuade the public that it's responsive to complaints. People have already accused the company of being reluctant to remove some of its most toxic users, and now its CEO appears to have glossed over a government's horrific acts while touting his own journey of self-discovery.