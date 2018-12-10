Show More Results
Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Engadget's 2018 gift guide!

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

The best books, movies and graphic novels to give as gifts

All your entertainment presents covered.
Engadget, @engadget
50m ago in AV
Comments
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

It's cold outside! Which makes the holidays the ideal time to give the gift of indoor entertainment. We've curated a breadth of books, movies and music in our holiday gift guide to curl up to, all of them staff favorites. On the list you'll find some physical treats for film buffs, including The Matrix Trilogy 4K, the Mission Impossible series 4K Blu-ray, Stanley Kubrick's galactic masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey 4K, and animation Avatar: The Last Airbender Blu-ray collection -- due for the Netflix live-action treatment next year. Or you could nab a Crunchyroll streaming subscription for the anime fan in your life.

Our book recommendations span a survival guide for time travelers in How to Invent Everything; a handbook on NY's urban infrastructure, Networks of New York; the futuristic coming-of-age story Binti; the eponymous space-set saga that birthed the SyFy TV serial, The Expanse; the Hugo award-winning All Systems Red (The Murderbot Diaries); and the novelized prequel to Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel film adaptation. As for graphic novels, we've picked cyberpunk classic Transmetropolitan Vol. 1, the mysterious Sabrina, and the puzzle-filled Graphic Novel Adventures.

All products recommended by Engadget were selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company, Oath. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Check out the full list of selections in our 2018 Holiday Gift Guide here!

Source: Engadget's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide
In this article: anime, av, avatarthelastairbender, buyers guide, crunchyroll, gear, GraphicNovel, hgg2018, thebuyersguide, TheExpanse
By Engadget @engadget

Engadget is the original home for technology news and reviews. Since our founding in 2004, we've grown from an exhaustive source for consumer tech news to a global multimedia organization covering the intersection of technology, gaming and entertainment. Today, Engadget hosts the archives and expertise of early digital publishing players like Joystiq, TUAW and gdgt, and produces the Internet's most compelling videos, reviews, features and breaking news about the people, products and ideas shaping our world. After 14 years in the game, we're leveraging our history to bring the future into focus.

55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

All Engadget Guides

See All
The best books, movies and graphic novels to give as gifts
7 gifts for uber geeks
Gadgetry

7 gifts for uber geeks

Would you like to swing on a star? How about coding while standing?

save
Save
share
8 gifts for design nerds
Design

8 gifts for design nerds

There's something for everyone, even the hard-to-please.

save
Save
share
7 gifts for sports fanatics
Gadgetry

7 gifts for sports fanatics

Looking to score points with someone this holiday?

save
Save
share
9 gifts for the ultimate tinkerer
Gadgetry

9 gifts for the ultimate tinkerer

They're not just toys anymore; these gifts span DIY kits, drones and the latest technological gadgets.

save
Save
share

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr