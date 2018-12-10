The best books, movies and graphic novels to give as gifts

It's cold outside! Which makes the holidays the ideal time to give the gift of indoor entertainment. We've curated a breadth of books, movies and music in our holiday gift guide to curl up to, all of them staff favorites. On the list you'll find some physical treats for film buffs, including The Matrix Trilogy 4K, the Mission Impossible series 4K Blu-ray, Stanley Kubrick's galactic masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey 4K, and animation Avatar: The Last Airbender Blu-ray collection -- due for the Netflix live-action treatment next year. Or you could nab a Crunchyroll streaming subscription for the anime fan in your life.
Our book recommendations span a survival guide for time travelers in How to Invent Everything; a handbook on NY's urban infrastructure, Networks of New York; the futuristic coming-of-age story Binti; the eponymous space-set saga that birthed the SyFy TV serial, The Expanse; the Hugo award-winning All Systems Red (The Murderbot Diaries); and the novelized prequel to Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel film adaptation. As for graphic novels, we've picked cyberpunk classic Transmetropolitan Vol. 1, the mysterious Sabrina, and the puzzle-filled Graphic Novel Adventures.
