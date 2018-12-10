Indie game 'Celeste' is getting a limited physical release

Details on the upcoming release are sparse at the moment, though as the publisher's name suggests, there won't be a ton of copies available. Limited Run Games has previously published 5,000 copies of cult classic game Night Trap and 8,000 of Runner2. The titles usually sell out quickly once they're available, so you'll want to keep an eye on the company's website to catch the Celeste listing. If you miss out on the physical run, you can still play the title in its digital form on basically every platform.