Engadget UK giveaway: Win a smart heating system courtesy of Tado

There's something ever so satisfying about milling around in your PJs at home when you need to wrap up like a mummy to set foot outside. But making repeated trips to the thermostat and fiddling around with the timer isn't quite so enjoyable. This week, we're giving away a package that'll vastly increase your boiler's IQ, thanks to our pals at Tado. In addition to many remote control and scheduling features, Tado's latest smart thermostat helps you manage your home's microclimate, considering factors like air quality, humidity and others. On top of a thermostat starter kit, one lucky winner will also receive two smart radiator valves for creating individual heating zones, and free installation for the whole shebang. To get involved, read the rules, enter via the Rafflecopter widget below, then cross your fingers.