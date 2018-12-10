John Romero gifts 'Doom' 18 new levels for its 25th birthday

Sigil will also be available in a $40 Standard Edition that includes an elaborate box from metal album artist Christopher Lovell, a soundtrack from Buckethead and a 16GB USB drive themed like a floppy disk. If you're really, truly committed, you can drop a whopping $166 on a Beast Box that includes everything from the Standard Edition plus an autographed box, a pewter statue of Romero's head on a spike (for all the Doom II fans), a coin, a t-shirt and a Christopher Lovell art print.

Both the new levels and the physical copies are expected to arrive in mid-February. You can pre-order the boxed releases from now through December 24th. You definitely don't need to pay for Sigil. Consider this, though: outside of Doom Eternal, this is your best chance to mark the series' 25th anniversary with something tangible.