Lotus' first electric car might be a 1,000HP monster

Details are scarce. However, the hypercar would reportedly use a custom drivetrain and is poised to arrive "early in the next decade."

It sounds like a radical departure for a company whose vehicles have sometimes focused on sheer value for money. However, this isn't the small-scale automaker you used to know. Chinese automotive giant Geely (Volvo's parent brand) bought Lotus in 2017, and is reportedly eager to use Lotus as a showcase for both technology and raw performance. While few would ever buy the hypercar, it could serve as a halo vehicle for more affordable Lotus EVs, not to mention other Geely marques.