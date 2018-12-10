Show More Results
Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary debuts January 18th

The event’s organizers tell the story of its downfall.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fyre Festival was billed as "the cultural experience of the decade," but as we all know, it actually turned out to be a massive disaster that was far from the luxurious, celebrity-filled event it was advertised to be. A lot as gone down since it all fell apart, but soon you'll be able to see where it all went wrong, thanks to a new Netflix documentary. Written and directed by Chris Smith (Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond), Fyre gives viewers a look into the festival as described the organizers themselves.

Those behind Fyre Festival were hit with a number of lawsuits as well as fraud charges from the SEC. Earlier this year two attendees were granted $2.5 million each in compensatory and punitive damages while founder Billy McFarland was sentenced to six years in a federal prison.

The ill-fated festival is the subject of another documentary as well. In April, Hulu picked up a documentary series that will reportedly include event footage, interviews with stranded fans and local Bahamians as well as leaked documents about the festival and its downfall.

Fyre debuts January 18th, 2019.

