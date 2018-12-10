OSIRIS-REx spacecraft already found water on its target asteroid

The team collected its data during OSIRIS-REx's approach phase between mid-August and its December 3rd arrival. Their findings also confirmed that the real asteroid lined up with models developed in 2013.

There's a lot more work to do. OSIRIS-REx won't go into orbit around Bennu until December 31st, and it'll be longer still before the ship collects a sample of the asteroid. It won't return that sample until 2023. Nonetheless, this suggests that NASA chose the right asteroid and that Bennu could provide significant insight into the formation of the Solar System.