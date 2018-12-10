8BitDo adapter adds wireless controller support to PlayStation Classic

The PlayStation Classic, Sony's retro console that includes 20 PS1 games, arrived last week, and for those of us who prefer to play a little further away from the TV than wired controllers allow, a solution is on the way. Later this month, 8BitDo is releasing a USB adapter that lets you use its own wireless controllers with the console, along with Sony's DualShock 3 and 4, Bluetooth Xbox controllers, Switch Pro, Wii U Pro and even Joy-Cons.