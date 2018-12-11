Audit backs Apple's denial of Chinese spy chips in servers

A Reuters source understood that Nardello & Co had conducted the audit, and that server customers could ask for more detail if Super Micro's message wasn't sufficient.

This doesn't completely rule out surveillance chips (they could have been planted on specific units rather than whole batches). However, it backs up existing security reviews that have shown no signs of suspicious activity, not to mention the government agencies who've thrown their support behind Amazon and Apple. It also fuels Apple's call for Bloomberg to retract its story. The news outlet has insisted that its sources are accurate and isn't expected to bend, but there's no doubt that there's increased pressure on the publication to change its mind.