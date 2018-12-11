Hertz is using biometrics to speed up car rentals

To get in on the Hertz Fast Lane, you'll need a Hertz Gold Plus Rewards account. Clear is free to use with the rental company's rewards program, according to the press release. Hertz members can also get discount on Clear's airport service, which normally costs $179. Link the accounts and you'll be eligible to use the Hertz Fast Lane. Once you're through the set-up process, you'll be able to show up at Hertz, select your car, and check out by rolling down the window and showing your face to the biometric kiosk set up at the exit. The camera will identify your face and lift the gate so you can hit the road. The process should take about 30 seconds, according to Hertz.

The biometric system for car rentals marks the latest expansion of Clear's service. The security firm that started by offering a speedier security check at airports branched out to offer similar services at baseball stadiums earlier this year.