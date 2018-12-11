Mall of America debuts helpful holographic elf for the holidays

The hologram isn't mind-blowing by itself (it's more like those Pepper's Ghost musician holograms than a true 3D image), but it's helped by a VNTANA platform that can tie a chatbot to a digital model. And no, you won't have to shout over the mall traffic -- there's a handheld microphone to take your voice requests.

It's not shocking that you'd find a hologram concierge in the Mall of America, which practically thrives on gimmicks to reel people in (see its theme park as proof). However, this might hint at what other malls will use to counter the shift toward online shopping. They might not have the world-at-your-fingertips access of the internet, but they can offer virtual assistants to speed up your trip... and possibly dazzle you in the process.