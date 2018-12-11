Netflix's 'Carmen Sandiego' debuts on January 19th, 2019

The series will be voiced by Gina Rodriguez, who will also star in a Netflix live-action Carmen Sandiego film set to arrive later in 2109. In the meantime, Netflix unveiled a few images from the animated series that retain the style of the original teaser image.

It has a sleek style that could be compared to early '00s Flash animation, with the huge hat and flowing hair we all know and love. The plot, themes and other parts of the show are still largely unknown -- hopefully it'll retain the educational aspect (and amazing, terrible puns) that made the original games and TV shows so popular.