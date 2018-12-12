The best tech gifts under $50

It's no secret that the season of goodwill to all is expensive, especially for those with tech-savvy loved ones lusting after the latest kit that comes with eye-watering price tags. But gift-giving doesn't have to break the bank. Our 2018 holiday gift guide comes with a handy price filter that recommends brilliant present ideas for all budgets, including a bunch under $50. From smart home voice assistants and clever TV Bluetooth adapters to the latest games, Blu-rays, toys and apps, our budget bucket represents just about every product category in the guide. Take a look.