The best tech gifts under $50

For 2018, we more than quadrupled the number of budget items in our holiday gift guide.
Engadget
31m ago
It's no secret that the season of goodwill to all is expensive, especially for those with tech-savvy loved ones lusting after the latest kit that comes with eye-watering price tags. But gift-giving doesn't have to break the bank. Our 2018 holiday gift guide comes with a handy price filter that recommends brilliant present ideas for all budgets, including a bunch under $50. From smart home voice assistants and clever TV Bluetooth adapters to the latest games, Blu-rays, toys and apps, our budget bucket represents just about every product category in the guide. Take a look.

All products recommended by Engadget were selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company, Oath. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Check out the full list of selections in our 2018 Holiday Gift Guide here!

Source: Engadget's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide
By Engadget @engadget

