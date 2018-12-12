Intel is bringing teraflop integrated graphics to 10nm chips in 2019

No, you didn't read that wrong. Intel's 11th generation integrated graphics will pack in more than a teraflop worth of computing power, the company announced today. That means you'll actually be able to play plenty of PC games without the need for an expensive dedicated video card.
To give you a comparison, the Xbox One X sports a 6-teraflop GPU, while the PlayStation 4 has 4.2 TFLOPS of power. AMD's HD4800 GPUs were the first to break the TFLOP barrier a decade ago. Intel claims its Gen11 graphics will be twice as fast as the its Gen9 hardware in a "popular photo recognition" application. It also has more than double the execution units: 64 compared to Gen9's 24.