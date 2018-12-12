Streaming shows dominate SAG Awards TV nominations

As for the frontrunners? Netflix's Ozark wins in terms of sheer quantity with four nominations (including two for a female actor in a drama), while GLOW, Maisel and Netflix's The Kominsky Method are up for three apiece. Other internet noms include The Handmaid's Tale, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, House of Cards, Daredevil, A Very English Scandal and Maniac.

This isn't a clean sweep. The movie and miniseries categories are still clearly under the control of conventional productions. Between this and the Golden Globe nominations, though, it's evident that streaming services' relentless push for critical acclaim is paying off -- it's to the point where 'regular' TV shows are now the underdogs in awards shows.