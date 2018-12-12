Samsung's lightweight Notebook 9 Pen is aimed at creators

The 9 Pen is still powered by an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, but you can get the 15-inch version with 2GB NVIDIA GeForce MX150 discrete graphics. (The smaller model is limited to integrated Intel graphics.) Both have LPDDR3 RAM, GIGA WiFi, face and fingerprint recognition, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB-C, headphone/microphone and UFS/MicroSD ports. It's also got a "ThunderAmp" smart amp and "studio-quality sound from speakers tuned by AKG," Samsung said.

The 2019 Note 9 Pen also looks less cheap than the last model, thanks to a new design and all-metal/aluminum frame. Both models are still incredibly light, at 2.47 pounds for the 13-inch version, and 3.44 pounds for the larger model. The display, with 1080p resolution as before, has got slimmed-down bezels, at least on the sides.

Finally, both models have a built-in S Pen with a choice of three different tips and half the latency of the last mode. Combined with the lightweight convertible design, drawing app support and discrete graphics, that should make it a decent laptop for artists and graphics pros on the go. Samsung hasn't announced pricing, but the last Notebook 9 Pen started at $1,400, if that helps. It'll arrive in the US sometime in 2019.