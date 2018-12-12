PlayStation Classic review: A disappointing dose of nostalgia

The PlayStation Classic is a mistake. It's a quick attempt by Sony to cash in on the micro-console trend, something Nintendo kicked off with the NES and SNES Classic. (Sony didn't even try to differentiate the name from Nintendo's systems.) There's definitely room to improve upon the idea of a tiny retro console, but Sony simply didn't. What we're left with is a machine that has an odd collection of games and a problematic controller and, perhaps most damning of all, betrays the memory of the original PlayStation.
Okay, maybe I'm being too dramatic. Younger gamers who didn't grow up with the PlayStation might find something to enjoy. It gives them a reason to explore the first generation of 3D titles, even if some are too ugly and awkward to play for very long. And at $100, it's an easy gift option. But it's hard not to be disappointed.