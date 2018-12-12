Twitter’s Jack Dorsey: ‘I don’t know enough’ about Myanmar

Dorsey claims that he visited the country with the "singular objective of working on myself," and while he says he is "aware of the human rights atrocities and suffering in Myanmar," he says he doesn't "view visiting, practicing, or talking with the people, as endorsement." Then in a not-apology apology, he adds, "[I] could have acknowledged that I don't know enough and need to learn more." He's also careful to point out that Twitter was "actively" working in Myanmar to ensure it was not used as a platform for "violent extremism and hateful conduct."

I'm aware of the human rights atrocities and suffering in Myanmar. I don't view visiting, practicing, or talking with the people, as endorsement. I didn't intend to diminish by not raising the issue, but could have acknowledged that I don't know enough and need to learn more. — jack (@jack) December 11, 2018

The political situation in Myanmar has proven challenging for social media companies all around. Facebook has been accused of helping to spread hate speech within the country, and independent reports have confirmed that while the social network wasn't the root cause of rising tensions, it played a role in amplifying calls to violence. Given the headlines surrounding Facebook's cluelessness, many would be surprised that Dorsey could make such an insensitive blunder. However, given Twitter's inconsistent attitude towards hate speech, some would say it's quite an apt reflection of the company.