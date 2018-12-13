Amazon finally puts Google's Chromecast back on its virtual shelves

While the e-commerce giant promptly started selling Apple TV again after that announcement, it was clear that things weren't going so sell with Google. Mountain View blocked YouTube on Echo Show and Fire TV around the same time, because Amazon wouldn't build proper apps for its services.

A spokesperson said at the time:

"Amazon doesn't carry Google products like Chromecast and Google Home, doesn't make Prime Video available for Google Cast users, and last month stopped selling some of Nest's latest products. Given this lack of reciprocity, we are no longer supporting YouTube on Echo Show and FireTV."

Clearly, the warring tech titans have reached a truce of some sort since then. Both Chromecast third-gen and Ultra are now available for purchase on the platform are available for Prime shipping.