Amazon extends its free US shipping period to December 18th

To keep Prime members who pay for that privilege happy, Amazon said it will offer free two-hour deliveries all the way till midnight on Christmas Eve via Prime Now in 30 cities -- for folk who really like to leave it late. More than 10,000 cities in the US now have access to Amazon's free same-day delivery and one-day shipping, the company said.

Amazon shipped over 5 billion items with its Prime subscription service in 2017. It's been cranking out the holiday deals, including offers on Thanksgiving turkeys and free Echo Dots with purchases of Xbox One consoles, in a bid to beat that colossal figure. Expect it to ring in the new year with its latest results, reminding us just how much we gorged on gifts in 2018.