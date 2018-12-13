Google Assistant can now speak with an Australian or English accent

In order to produce the accents in an accurate way, Google is tapping into the artificial intelligence of DeepMind. Google Assistant uses WaveNet, the AI company's speech synthesis model powered by deep neural networks, to generate natural sounding voices. Google previously used the model to make text-to-voice services sound more realistic.

To activate Google Assistant's new accents, open the Settings app on your phone and tab on the Assistant tab. Select "Assistant voice" and you'll see the accents available to you. The Australian voice is called Sydney Harbour Blue, while the English voice is labeled British Racing Green.