Netflix will stream Taylor Swift’s tour film on December 31st

Taylor Swift announced today that a film of her Reputation stadium tour is headed to Netflix and a new trailer is giving us a peek at what's in store. The trailer begins with Swift saying "When she fell, she fell apart. When she finally rose, she rose slowly," as clips of crowds and performances flash across the screen. "She heard echoes of new words. Without your past, you could never have arrived here," she adds, before the trailer launches into her performance of ...Ready for It?
Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we've been working on for a while... the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour! The entire concert film will premiere on @Netflix at 12:01AM PT December 31. pic.twitter.com/ZL3Kx2OUx8— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2018
If you missed the tour itself, or just want to experience it again, you'll be able to see all of the stages, performances, pyrotechnics and that giant cobra from your sofa. The film drops at 12:01AM Pacific on New Year's Eve.