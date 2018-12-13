Show More Results
Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Engadget's 2018 gift guide!

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

Netflix will stream Taylor Swift’s tour film on December 31st

Check out all of the performances, stages and pyrotechnics from home.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Netflix

Taylor Swift announced today that a film of her Reputation stadium tour is headed to Netflix and a new trailer is giving us a peek at what's in store. The trailer begins with Swift saying "When she fell, she fell apart. When she finally rose, she rose slowly," as clips of crowds and performances flash across the screen. "She heard echoes of new words. Without your past, you could never have arrived here," she adds, before the trailer launches into her performance of ...Ready for It?

If you missed the tour itself, or just want to experience it again, you'll be able to see all of the stages, performances, pyrotechnics and that giant cobra from your sofa. The film drops at 12:01AM Pacific on New Year's Eve.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr