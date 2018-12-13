Wirecutter's best deals: Save $40 on Sennheiser HD 600 headphones

Street price: $60; deal price: $43

These headphones are a relatively new addition to our collection of true wireless headphone picks. Usually selling for around $60, these are down to $43, not quite the lowest we've seen, but still a very solid price. While the performance of the TaoTronics TT-BH052 doesn't match up to our top pick, with decent sound, track and volume controls, and sweat resistance, they are well worth a sub-$50 price tag.

The TaoTronics TT-BH052 wireless earbuds are the budget pick in our guide to the best true wireless headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, "If you'd like to try out the true wireless experience but are hesitant to spend over $100, the TaoTronics TT-BH052 earbuds are worth considering. While they aren't as seamless to use as our top picks and don't sound quite as good, they provide a similar user experience as traditional budget Bluetooth earbuds without a cable running behind your head. Compared with our top picks, their battery life is a bit shorter and the charging case is a bit larger, but the case also doubles as a phone charger."

Street price: $18; deal price: $13 w/ clipped on-page coupon

Down to $13 for an 8-pack with clipped on-page coupon, whether you're looking to get into the world of rechargeables or just stock up, this is a good opportunity to pick up some AA batteries at a nice discount. Often hovering around $18 for this quantity in recent months, this is a nice chance to save.

The Energizer Recharge Universal is our top AA pick in our guide to the best rechargeable AA and AAA batteries. Mark Smirniotis wrote, "The Energizer Recharge Universal AA batteries performed well at each step of our testing, from controlled measurements to fast-paced RC car racing. Like the other brand-name batteries we've tested, these Energizer batteries not only have their claimed capacity (about 1,900 mAh) but also lose very little energy when stored on a shelf—a little less than 2 percent per month on average. And throughout several years of long-term testing, they've performed well after dozens of discharges and recharges, and they do as good a job powering boring equipment like keyboards as they do cool stuff like robots."

Street price: $35; deal price: $25 for Prime members

Already affordably priced at the typical street price of $32, the Logitech Z313 speaker system is now discounted to $25. Although this isn't the lowest we've ever seen, it's a solid deal, though this price is exclusive to Prime members. If you've been looking to beef up your computer's sound, this is an affordable way to do so.

The Logitech Z313 Speaker System is the budget pick in our guide to the best computer speakers. John Higgins wrote, "Anyone looking to spend less than $50 on computer speakers will like the Logitech Z313 Speaker System. The sound quality is nowhere near what you can get compared with that of the Mackie CR3 or Edifier R2000DB pairs, but the system costs less than the latest Mass Effect release. The options are extremely streamlined, and the curved plastic look is reminiscent of computer speaker systems from the 1990s with a more modern aesthetic."

Street price: $290; deal price: $250

While we've recently seen these headphones sell for upwards of $300, they're on sale for $250 from an average street price of around $290. $250 is a new low price and a rare sale as we rarely ever see these headphones dip below the aforementioned $290 mark. This is the only significant discount we've seen in over a year, and while it could signal a dip in street price, it's too early to tell.

The Sennheiser HD 600 is the mellower audiophile quality sound pick in our guide to the best open-back headphones under $500. Brent Butterworth wrote, "The Sennheiser HD 600 headphones almost couldn't be more different from the HE400S. They use dynamic drivers—essentially miniature speakers—instead of the HE400S's planar magnetic drivers. The HE400S model was brand new when we did this test, while the HD 600 has been around (although with a few changes) since the late 1990s. While the HD 600 has a mellower sound than the HE400S, we picked it for the same reason we liked the HE400S: Its sound has no annoying idiosyncrasies, and most of our panelists liked it and none hated it (not the sound, anyway). Overall, the HD 600 headphones are completely enjoyable to listen to, with a more relaxed sound than the HE400S model, that might appeal more to fans of jazz, folk, and classical."

