Apple's streaming service will include new 'Peanuts' cartoons

The deal is something of a coup for Apple, since it now gets to associate itself with one of the best-known comics on the planet. However, it's also a defensive move. There's a rush to make kid-friendly shows across streaming services, whether it's Netflix's Roald Dahl productions or Amazon's various Prime Video releases. If Apple didn't move quickly, it risked losing some of its younger audience (not to mention long-time Peanuts fans) to competitors before its planned streaming service even got off the ground.