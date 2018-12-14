Sony has a PS4 Pro bundle for 'Kingdom Hearts III' fans

The bundle includes a 1TB PS4 Pro that comes with a custom "leather-texture finish" based on the game franchise. It also comes with a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller. You'll also get a copy of Kingdom Hearts III on a Blu-ray disc and access to some content exclusive to the PS4 (it's the first game in the series that isn't a Sony exclusive and will also be available on the Xbox One).

The limited edition Kingdom Hearts III PS4 Pro bundle is available exclusively through GameStop in the US and EB Games in Canada. The retailers are taking pre-orders for the package deal starting today.