NBA League Pass is now available through Amazon Prime Video Channels

If you can't get enough NBA action, you're in luck. Amazon is now offering live games from NBA League Pass part of its Prime Video Channels service. You'll have to get a League Pass subscription to access the content, which you can get through Amazon for $29 per month or $169 for a full season of action. A free week of access to League Pass is available starting today through December 20th.
NBA League Pass includes live, out-of-market matchups (pending blackouts for national broadcasts) as well as full game replays and a library of classic games. With a League Pass subscription, Prime members will be able to stream games on any device that supports the Prime Video app. That includes all Fire TV devices as well as set-top boxes like Apple TV, gaming consoles and smart TVs.
NBA League Pass is the first live sports subscription service to be available on Prime Video Channels. Amazon has branched into sports previously, offering free streams of Thursday night NFL games for Prime subscribers and has been rumored to have interest in other live sporting events.