NBA League Pass is now available through Amazon Prime Video Channels

NBA League Pass includes live, out-of-market matchups (pending blackouts for national broadcasts) as well as full game replays and a library of classic games. With a League Pass subscription, Prime members will be able to stream games on any device that supports the Prime Video app. That includes all Fire TV devices as well as set-top boxes like Apple TV, gaming consoles and smart TVs.

NBA League Pass is the first live sports subscription service to be available on Prime Video Channels. Amazon has branched into sports previously, offering free streams of Thursday night NFL games for Prime subscribers and has been rumored to have interest in other live sporting events.