Nintendo warns it won't make more retro NES and SNES consoles

You might also want to tamp down your hopes for a Nintendo 64 Classic. Fils-Aime added that the existing systems are the "extent of our classic program." That wouldn't be completely surprising given that the N64 was considerably more complex than its predecessor. The executive likewise ruled out additional games for the mini NES and SNES models.

The statement may be crucial to outlining Nintendo's plans. While Fils-Aime said Nintendo had "been clear" about its retro strategy, that hasn't really been the case for the past couple of years. You've had to leap on systems without knowing definitively whether they would still be in stock a couple months later, let alone a year later. This draws a line in the sand: you can't count on getting a nostalgia box from 2019 onward.