'The Grand Tour' confirmed for Season 4 and 'years to come'

Can we just be clear on this. The Grand Tour goes on. Amazon has commissioned another series of nothing but road trip specials. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 14, 2018



First off, it's great to see the show is actually going to continue. There were unsubstantiated rumors awhile back that pegged the show for cancellation after the third season. Those were obviously off-base, and now we're going to get a show that exclusively consists of the most widely popular segment. Clarkson reportedly justified the switchover with this statement after wrapping up filming for season three: "There are only so many times you can watch a BMW go round the track ... it's the end of an era."



As of now we know a fourth season is on its way, and it's bound to be just as extravagant as the last one, as Clarkson declared that "Marvel will be jealous of our budgets." Amazon reportedly spent as much as $5 million per episode for the past couple seasons, so we imagine that will continue. In addition to the presenters coming back, producer Andy Wilman is signed on for the future as well. Look out for the first episode of season three on Jan. 18, which will still feature the tent and current format. You can watch the trailer for this coming season here for a preview of what's to come.

Good news: After season 3 #TheGrandTour will be returning for an even bigger adventure. Bad News: We have a tent to sell. pic.twitter.com/GIz60N4ngA — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) December 13, 2018



