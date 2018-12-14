'The Grand Tour' confirmed for Season 4 and 'years to come'

By Zac Palmer
The boys are back on Amazon, but with a different show format.The Grand Tour is set to be on Prime Video for years to come, but it will be different, with Jeremy, Richard and James exclusively working on road trip specials.
That means no more tent, no more track tests, no more not-Stig driving by Old Lady's House, no more celebrity interviews and no more news segment. Information on how many shows they'll make per season wasn't released, but it will certainly be fewer than the last couple seasons. There was also some confusion online about what the show would look like thanks to an article by The Sun, but Jeremy took to Twitter this morning to clear most of that up. Here's what he said: