Hyundai Kona EV could cost you less than $30,000

Its direct competitor is perhaps the Chevy Bolt EV, which has a slightly higher starting price ($37,495). The Kona is even more powerful than the Bolt -- on paper, at least, since it's not out yet -- with its 201-horsepower, 290-pound-foot electric motor, compared to the latter's 200-horsepower, 266-pound-foot one. It can also travel 258 miles on a single charge, 20 miles farther (238 miles) than the Bolt can. In addition, the Kona's base price comes with DC fast charging capability, as well as heated seats and other features you can only get with the Bolt if you pay extra. Tesla is expected to release a $35,000 version of the Model 3, as well, but it will no longer offer tax incentives next year, since it has already sold over 200,000 vehicles.