Tesla's utility-sized Megapack battery may debut in California

That's much, much bigger than the Powerpack, which has a length and width measuring 51.5" x 32.4" and has an energy capacity of 210 kWh. The illustrations in the documents show that Tesla plans to install two container-sized Megapack units back-to-back. It also plans to deploy 449 Megapacks with a total capacity of 1,200 MWh at the PG&E site in California.

The energy company apparently wants to switch the site on by 2020, so Tesla might start installing units soon.

Image: Electrek