Tesla puts more cars on sale to maximize $7,500 EV tax credit

It isn't unheard of for Tesla to put more cars on sale when it wants to goose its delivery numbers, especially toward the end of the year. However, this might be more important than usual. This is Tesla's last, best chance to wring the most out of the full tax credit. Sales won't necessarily drop once the credit shrinks, but the company likely doesn't want to lose would-be buyers who might shy away when there's a smaller discount.

In other words, you may be able to get a Tesla before the $7500 US tax credit drops in 2 weeks, even if you haven't placed an order yet — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2018