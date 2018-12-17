Apple hires former Tesla and Microsoft senior designer

As a senior design manager at the car company, Kim says he worked on the Model 3, S, X and Y along with the Roadster V2 and the Semi. That background, along with Tesla's chief vehicle engineer recently returning to Apple and the latter company recruiting other former Tesla employees, could indicate that Apple is again trying to build its own car. However, given the breadth of Kim's experience, there's no real telling what he's likely to be focused on.

Apple being Apple, Jony Ive will probably still hold dominion over major design decisions. But adding the ideas of someone as clearly talented as Kim into the mix can only prove positive for the future of Apple's products.