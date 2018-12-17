Lenovo's new ThinkPads are its first with Intel's 8th-gen processors

But speed isn't the only draw here: the L390 is 18.8mm thin and weighs 3.2lbs, making it fractionally lighter than its predecessor. Though the Yoga is just as svelte, it weighs slightly more at 3.44lbs. Both pack fingerprint readers, with Lenovo encrypting data on its dTPM 2.0 chip, and 13.3-inch full HD displays.

Starting at $889 for the base model, the bendy Yoga is pricier than its conventional sibling -- but you also get more bang for your buck. As you'd expect for a touchscreen hybrid, Lenovo is bundling in its Active Pen stylus for when you switch to tablet mode. One-upping the L390's 720p camera, the Yogo also crams in a "world-facing" (read user-facing) camera, and an infrared camera with Windows Hello compatibility for quick log-ins.

But if you're willing to forego those perks in favor of saving a couple hundred dollars, the base L390 will set you back $659. That's also far less than you'd pay for Lenovo's premium ThinkPad X1 Carbon or X1 Extreme and its P-series lineup. As usual, there's a decent amount of ports including USB-C for power -- with Lenovo promising up to 14 hours of battery life for the L390 and 12 hours for the Yoga -- a HDMI port, and a Micro SD card slot. Both laptops go on sale this month.