LG's 32-inch QHD monitor packs AMD FreeSync for around $300

Resolution is limited to 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, but in exchange, you'll get higher gaming frame-rates than you can at 4K, depending on your graphics card. AMD FreeSync is supported over the HDMI port only, but the monitor comes with a DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs, along with a 3.5mm headphone connector.

The monitor features LG's reasonable stylish Edge-ArcLine stand that supports tilt adjustment only, but you can also mount it to a wall. It's not yet available in the US (LG said it's "coming soon,") but can be found in Japan for 34,800 yen. That means it should go on sale for around $300 in the US.