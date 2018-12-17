NAACP encourages people to #LogOutFacebook after Senate report

NAACP has returned a monetary donation we recently received from Facebook, and we are calling on supporters to log out of Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday, December 18. We implore you, our partners, friends, and supporters to join us. #LogOutFacebook pic.twitter.com/tOBKhnbRTW — NAACP (@NAACP) December 17, 2018

The organization's concerns extend beyond the report to Facebook's numerous data breaches and privacy problems over the last few years, and it's urging Congress to carry out further investigations into the company. "Recent revelations that Facebook hired an opposition research and its work with other deeply partisan strategy firms call into question the notion that Facebook operates with a non-partisan view," the NAACP added.

"Facebook's engagement with partisan firms, its targeting of political opponents, the spread of misinformation and the utilization of Facebook for propaganda promoting disingenuous portrayals of the African American community is reprehensible," NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

Russians "clearly sought to benefit" Republicans, according to the report, and were using Facebook and Instagram -- along with Twitter, YouTube and other social networks -- to garner support for Donald Trump and "confuse, distract and ultimately discourage" his opponents.