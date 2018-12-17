Sling TV, ESPN and Fox Now arrive on Oculus Go

Back in June, Oculus launched Oculus TV, a way for you to watch shows and movies from a string of partners on a virtual 180-inch display. Now, Sling TV, ESPN and Fox Now are joining the fray, so you'll have more ways to watch live TV, sports and movies through the wireless headset.
As of today, you can download each service's app from the TV tab. You'll need subscriptions for them, though Sling and Oculus are teaming up to help you get started. If you've activated an Oculus Go since September 1st or do so by January 15th, you'll receive a code for $80 of Sling subscription credit.