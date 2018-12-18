Chrome OS beta brings Google Assistant to more devices

The beta also brings Android 9 Pie to hardware beyond the Pixel Slate. That's not exactly shocking, but it's significant when Google effectively skipped Oreo entirely on Chrome OS. You can install Gboard from the Play Store if you prefer it for typing, too. You might also appreciate the beta if you're security-conscious -- it introduces support for authentication devices that rely on Bluetooth Low Energy. You might not have to tie up a USB port for a hardware-based sign-in.

Chrome OS 72 should be available in a stable version in late January, roughly six weeks after the arrival of Chrome 71. You'll have these features early in the new year even if you're not ready to experiment.