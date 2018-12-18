Engadget giveaway: Win a security package courtesy of Bitdefender!

Deliveries left out on your doorstep, nocturnal pet activities and network-connected devices open wide to the world for possible hacking or botnet conscription are just some of the reasons Bitdefender has provided this week's giveaway package. The company's Box 2 is at the center, essentially a dual-band router with a specialty in cybersecurity protection. The device can monitor your network traffic for dubious activity, provide a VPN for privacy and protect your devices from malware. Bitdefender's subscription service also provides Parental Control to safeguard children against cyberbullying and online predators.

There are a host of ways this service can be a useful line of defense in an increasingly connected age, and once set up, you can worry less about them. All you need to do is head down to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning this package, which includes a Bitdefender Box 2 (with 1-year subscription), Blink 5-camera monitoring system and Ring Video Doorbell 2. Good luck!