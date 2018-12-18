Netflix renews 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' for season 3 and 4

Netflix fiercely guards viewer numbers with the utmost secrecy, but there are often indicators of how popular a show is among subscribers. Take Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, for example. The reboot of the teen witch franchise only launched in October, but already has a holiday special and a confirmed second season, which will drop April 5th. Fans must really be digging the show, because Netflix has doubled down by quickly renewing it for 16 more episodes across season 3 and 4.