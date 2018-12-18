Uber's new Jump e-bikes have swappable batteries

Perhaps the most important update in the upgraded bike is a swappable battery pack. That means the Jump team won't necessarily need to take a bike off the streets for hours on end to charge it -- switching out the battery should only take a few minutes.

The dashboard is moving from the back to between the handlebars, so placing a bike on hold or requesting a repair should prove a little more convenient. The pin system is going away, and you'll instead scan a QR code to unlock a bike. Reserving or unlocking one should be faster too, thanks to 4G connectivity.

The bikes will send real-time diagnostics to Uber-owned Jump, which will use the data to optimize performance, while the new machines can self-diagnose some more common problems when they arise. Meanwhile, don't worry too much if you're feeling left out, scooter fans: Jump plans to bring some of these features to its e-scooters as well.