US regulators approve BMW-Daimler services merger

BMW and Daimler's plan to combine their transportation services, including car sharing, ride hailing and electric vehicle charging, is a step closer to reality after US antitrust officials approved the partnership. The companies hope to close the deal by January 31st, and plan to reveal more details of their joint venture by the end of March.
The new company will merge the automakers' various transportation efforts, including Car2Go and DriveNow on the car sharing front and the mytaxi, Chauffeur Privé, Clever Taxi and Beat ride hailing services. Daimler and BMW, who will continue to make their own cars separately, also plan to combine their parking and on-demand mobility businesses as they try to keep pace in an evolving transportation ecosystem.