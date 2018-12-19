DC Universe starts streaming on Amazon's Fire TV

DC Universe just closed a glaring gap in its device support. The comic-based streaming service is now available through Amazon's Fire TV devices, giving you another way (and in some cases, a cheap way) to catch up on Titans in the living room. It's best-suited to video, of course, but DC and Warner Bros also say that you can read comics, shop and socialize while you're lounging on the couch. A subscription will still cost you $8 per month or $75 per year.
The addition makes DC Universe nearly ubiquitous. It was already available on Android TV, Apple TV and Roku media players in addition to the virtually prerequisite Android and iOS mobile apps. It has yet to support consoles and most smart TVs, but that might change when DC maintains that more support is "coming soon."