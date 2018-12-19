Japan’s latest companion robot is the fuzzy, expressive Lovot

Lovot has a number of touch sensors and a camera atop its head that can record and share videos of its surroundings. Lovot owners can use the robot to check in on pets or children via video, monitor when someone enters their home or keep tabs on a loved one by viewing a log of their interactions with Lovot. For those concerned with privacy, Lovot can function without being connected to the internet, though software updates, data backup and app linkage will require an internet connection.

This is one of many companion robots that have been developed in Japan. Lovot joins Toyota's tiny Kirobo bot, Sony's Aibo and care robots like Honda's Asimo.

The Lovot robots will initially be sold in pairs and you can reserve them starting today. They cost 598,000 yen (approximately $5,300) and are scheduled to start shipping in late 2019.