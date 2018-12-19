Magic Leap prescription lenses are available now for $249

Prescription inserts are an important component to the Magic Leap system since it can't accommodate glasses like VR headsets can. And since they're easy to install -- just pull out the standard insert and snap in your prescription version -- it won't be too much of a hassle if you're using a new headset or sharing one with friends. That being said, you do have to enter your prescription on your Magic Leap One each time you install or remove the prescription lenses. To do that, you'll need to head to Settings, then Device, then Calibration.

You can find out more information, including what prescription ranges are supported, and order the inserts here.