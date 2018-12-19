Razer unveils the first keyboard and mouse combo for Xbox One

You can use the Turret combo with a Windows 10 PC, for that matter, so it's possible to cart your keyboard and mouse from the den to the living room. A single USB dongle should save you some hassle.

There's one main issue: the price. The Turret for Xbox One ships in the first quarter of 2019 for $250, or nearly as much as an Xbox One S normally costs as of this writing. This is for console gamers who are determined to have a PC-like gaming experience on the couch and are willing to bet that enough games will have native input support to justify the outlay.