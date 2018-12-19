T-Mobile reportedly pushes TV service rollout to 2019

About a year ago, T-Mobile announced that it was working on a TV service, one that would launch in 2018 and "uncarrier" TV the way the company did with mobile service. Well, 2018 is nearly over and so far, there hasn't been any sign of T-Mobile's service. Now, Bloomberg is reporting that the service's rollout has been delayed to at least 2019. According to sources familiar with the matter, T-Mobile had to decide whether to launch a typical streaming platform or take some more time to develop something a bit more "groundbreaking," and apparently, it's going with the latter.
Last December, T-Mobile CEO John Legere said that the company was going to "take the fight to Big Cable and Satellite TV on behalf of consumers everywhere," and announced that T-Mobile had acquired Layer3 TV to help make that happen. Then this November, plans for a set-top box surfaced through an FCC filing. "We're hard at work on our new home TV solution, and after launch, we'll continue to innovate and expand T-Mobile's entertainment solutions over time," the company told Variety at the time.
Whenever T-Mobile does unveil its TV service, it will join plenty of other options available to consumers, including services from Hulu, YouTube, Sling and others. We've reached out to T-Mobile for more information and we'll update this post if we hear more.